Approach Resources (AREX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation, production and acquisition of unconventional natural gas and oil properties onshore in the United States and Western Canada. The Company focuses its growth efforts primarily on finding and developing natural gas reserves in known tight gas sands and shale areas. The Company currently operates in Texas, New Mexico and Kentucky and has a non-operating interest in Western Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. EuroPacific Canada downgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Approach Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 5,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.08. Approach Resources has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Approach Resources will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Approach Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Approach Resources by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Approach Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Approach Resources by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

