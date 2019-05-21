ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s earnings. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. TheStreet downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

ABR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 13,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.62. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 167,835 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.3% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 18,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 73,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

