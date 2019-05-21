Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. National Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,122. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $422,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,965 shares of company stock valued at $280,348. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

