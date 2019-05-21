Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $302,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 14.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 95.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after purchasing an additional 946,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $244.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.81, for a total transaction of $571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,405.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 42,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $12,047,386.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,065 shares of company stock valued at $72,650,653 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/arista-networks-inc-anet-shares-bought-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.