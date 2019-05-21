Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,904 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 11,148,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,520,000 after buying an additional 4,576,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after buying an additional 3,710,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after buying an additional 2,468,400 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,204,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,333,000 after buying an additional 2,419,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

