Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will post sales of $279.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $282.60 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $248.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.01.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $127,115,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $33,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,259,188 shares of company stock valued at $167,321,824. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,782,000 after buying an additional 1,048,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,548,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,020,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,282,000 after buying an additional 624,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after buying an additional 271,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

