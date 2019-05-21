Atlantic American (AAME) Downgraded by TheStreet

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.33 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

