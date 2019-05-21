Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 100,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Aton Resources from C$0.13 to C$0.16 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Aton Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aton Resources (AAN) Shares Down 16.7%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/aton-resources-aan-shares-down-16-7.html.

About Aton Resources (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.