AudioCoin (ADC) Price Down 19.8% This Week

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $309,608.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00059783 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00200696 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002409 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011758 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006541 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 968,575,621 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

