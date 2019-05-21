Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACB. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.86.

NYSE:ACB opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 896.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 660.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 200.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 515,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

