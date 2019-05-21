B2Gold (BTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold seems on track to achieve transformational growth in 2019 and maintains its projection of annual gold production between 935,000 ounces and 975,000 ounces supported by its planned expansion of the Fekola mine. The company continues to focus on organic growth, unlocking potential value through possible expansion of its existing mines, development of opportunities at current projects and paying down debt.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BTG. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.66 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $301.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.67 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,124,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,476 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,157,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820,500 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,696,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 671,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,591 shares during the period.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

