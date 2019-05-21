Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Baidu by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $117.16 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Credit Suisse Group set a $221.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

