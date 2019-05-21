Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 658,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,832. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.