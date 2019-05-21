Ballew Advisors Inc Has $324,000 Position in Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trustmark by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,904,000 after buying an additional 811,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $22,288,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trustmark by 2,743.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 753,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 727,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,584,000 after buying an additional 618,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,420,000 after buying an additional 241,051 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.17 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In other news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $85,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,319.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $35,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $418,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

