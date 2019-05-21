Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Stake Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 64.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,286 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $216.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

WARNING: “Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Stake Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/bancorpsouth-bank-bxs-stake-increased-by-great-lakes-advisors-llc.html.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.