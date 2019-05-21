Bank of America Corp DE Has $510,000 Holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 2,036.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.70. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. Research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

