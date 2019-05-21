Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.77 per share for the quarter.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.21 billion.
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$71.45 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$66.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.08%.
BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.08.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
