Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.77 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.21 billion.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$71.45 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$66.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.08%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/bank-of-nova-scotia-bns-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.