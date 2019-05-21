Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 73.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

BGH stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

