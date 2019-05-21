Barnes Group (B) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.04 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $698,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,238. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 146.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 170,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

