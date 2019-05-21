Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €91.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.57 ($108.80).

Shares of BEI opened at €100.75 ($117.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.39. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €103.25 ($120.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

