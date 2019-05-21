BHP Group Ltd (BHP) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BHP Group Ltd (BHP) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/bhp-group-ltd-bhp-position-boosted-by-greenleaf-trust.html.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.