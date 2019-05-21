BidaskClub Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.08.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

