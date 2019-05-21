Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Big Lots by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 288,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $180,791.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/big-lots-inc-big-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.