Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Monday, January 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 993 ($12.98) to GBX 972 ($12.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 978.38 ($12.78).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,066 ($13.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 324,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91), for a total value of £3,206,978.84 ($4,190,485.87).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.