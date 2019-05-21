Bilibili (BILI) Upgraded to “Buy” by 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BILI. ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on Bilibili and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Bilibili stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $203.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $189,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $90,561,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 3,965,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after purchasing an additional 549,891 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,510,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after purchasing an additional 831,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $31,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

