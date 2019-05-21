BioNano Genomics (BNGO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO):

5/17/2019 – BioNano Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

5/10/2019 – BioNano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They wrote, “Bionano reported 1Q19 with revenues of $1.9M up ~5% y/y, from $1.8M, though revenues declined sequentially (as expected), largely due to the seasonal nature of the business (discussed below). The company reported a net loss of ($7.9M) and a cash balance of $20.8M.””

4/1/2019 – BioNano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Following 4Q18 results on 3/14, we reference publications on Saphyr in 2019 (see our note from 3/18, link). There was also a recent Bionano presentation in which was discussed (in part), a study in the cytogenetics space which we believe should be of interest. In addition, it’s important to understand, in our view, the dynamics around building revenue with Saphyr (shown below).””

BNGO stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. BioNano Genomics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Analysts predict that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 101,963 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,595 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics by 1,666.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

