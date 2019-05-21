BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Volume Tops $26,886.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $5.66 million and $26,886.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Bittylicious and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013262 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,776,206 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

