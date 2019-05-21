BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Materion Corp (MTRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 433.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Materion were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,752,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Materion by 1,010.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,084,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,099,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,258.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $122,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.01. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

