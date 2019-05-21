Boot Barn (BOOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,838,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after buying an additional 425,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 425,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

