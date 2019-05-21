BOSTON OMAHA Corp (BOMN) Stake Raised by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BOSTON OMAHA were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,946,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter worth about $45,209,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 502,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 87,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 360,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BOSTON OMAHA alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of BOMN opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 7.47.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BOSTON OMAHA Corp (BOMN) Stake Raised by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/boston-omaha-corp-bomn-stake-raised-by-ironvine-capital-partners-llc.html.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.