Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GREK. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1,501.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000.

NYSEARCA GREK opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

