Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,949,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,297,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,317,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,259,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,749,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,169 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

