BP (BP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.18

Media coverage about BP (LON:BP) has trended negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of -2.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LON:BP opened at GBX 561.50 ($7.34) on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. BP’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on BP from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BP from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £305.08 ($398.64).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

