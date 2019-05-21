Bread 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.93 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00006339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. Bread has a total market cap of $44.46 million and $2.93 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00372345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.01473923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00152964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004585 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

