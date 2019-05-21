BriaCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $183.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 103.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $44,822.00 and $183.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,691.37 or 2.35770596 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000177 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125062 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000748 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

