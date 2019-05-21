BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 3,294,988 Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,294,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,201,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 2.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 69.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 530,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 217,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.7704 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-purchases-shares-of-3294988-royal-bank-of-canada-ry.html.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.