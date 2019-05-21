BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $46,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $180.97 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $186.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

In other news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $6,289,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 12,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $2,080,314.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,917.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,758 shares of company stock worth $57,738,346 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-raises-holdings-in-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.