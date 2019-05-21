Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stake Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $132,216.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,261.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,371.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,055 shares of company stock worth $7,047,889 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

BR opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stake Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-stake-increased-by-griffin-asset-management-inc.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.