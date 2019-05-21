Brokerages Anticipate Workiva Inc (WK) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. Workiva posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Workiva to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew M. Rizai sold 66,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,529,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,011 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,583. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,449,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,482,797.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,585 shares of company stock valued at $12,937,905 in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 383,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.12. Workiva has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.