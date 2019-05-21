Brokerages Expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.23. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $729.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.67 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $80.28 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

