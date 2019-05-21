Brokerages Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Target Price at $18.25

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Star Bulk Carriers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 213,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,652. The stock has a market cap of $764.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.