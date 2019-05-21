Brokers Issue Forecasts for CES Energy Solutions Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$347.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$323.05 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEU. Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.40 million and a PE ratio of 17.85.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$25,031.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,170,591.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,328,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,840,440.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

