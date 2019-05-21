BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,913 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,811,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,170,000 after acquiring an additional 734,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 523,473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,264. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $293,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

