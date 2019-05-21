Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $517,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 595.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $2,421,163.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,603. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

NYSE:GD opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $208.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

