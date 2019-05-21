California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.99 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 329,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 532,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 134,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.05, for a total transaction of $13,970,689.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,252,531.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $270,017.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,274 shares of company stock valued at $55,106,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,024.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.99 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (RNG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-15-99-million-position-in-ringcentral-inc-rng.html.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.