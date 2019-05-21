California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Icon Plc (ICLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Icon were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.93 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

