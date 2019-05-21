Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $221.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 854.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 525.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.