Cancom (COK) PT Set at €49.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.71 ($55.48).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK stock opened at €44.96 ($52.28) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25. Cancom has a 1 year low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 1 year high of €52.05 ($60.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.