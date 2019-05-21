Capreit (CAR) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$4.55. The firm had revenue of C$177.67 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.