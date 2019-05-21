CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 80,000 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,910,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 71,596 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $2,666,951.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $2,333,400.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 78,708 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $3,138,875.04.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 42,103 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $1,699,698.11.

On Friday, May 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 54,200 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $2,185,344.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 102,978 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $4,161,340.98.

On Monday, April 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 84,521 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $3,337,734.29.

On Thursday, April 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 96,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $3,632,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 40,100 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,450,818.00.

CARG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. 691,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 281.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

